Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $19,597,000.

NASDAQ ACQRU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Independence has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

