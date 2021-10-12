Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.83. 49,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,842. The company has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.