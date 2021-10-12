Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

About Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

