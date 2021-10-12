Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,995. Infinite Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Infinite Group alerts:

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Infinite Group had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.