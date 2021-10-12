Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 175,127 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,320,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 250,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,831. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $93.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

