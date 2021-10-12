Inscription Capital LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $195.75 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

