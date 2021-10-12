Inscription Capital LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.
NYSE:WM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
