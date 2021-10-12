Inscription Capital LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $357.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,782,141. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.17 and its 200 day moving average is $351.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

