Inscription Capital LLC Invests $44.92 Million in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 306,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,915,000. Omega Flex makes up approximately 5.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 3.03% of Omega Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Flex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omega Flex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFLX stock traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.02 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

