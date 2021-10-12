Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 2,668 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $34.43 on Tuesday, hitting $2,742.52. 19,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,806.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,564.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

