Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.05. 5,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,322. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

