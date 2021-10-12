Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 2,786 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 471,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 448,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

