Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. 4,099,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,756. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of -335.41 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.