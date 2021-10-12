Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,404.86.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. The company has a market cap of C$853.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.35.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.