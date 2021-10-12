Insight Holdings Group LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,780.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

