Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $24.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

IAS stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

