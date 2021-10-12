Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.38

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $127.57, with a volume of 2260859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

