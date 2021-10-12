International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 245 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 225.36 ($2.94).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.