International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

