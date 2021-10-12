IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

IntriCon stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 million, a P/E ratio of 132.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

