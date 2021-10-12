Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $525.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

