Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 334,525 shares.The stock last traded at $92.64 and had previously closed at $92.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the period.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

