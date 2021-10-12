Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 334,525 shares.The stock last traded at $92.64 and had previously closed at $92.59.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
