Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE OIA opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

