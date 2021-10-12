Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,595,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,657. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.