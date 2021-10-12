Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,005,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,728. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

