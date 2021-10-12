Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zymeworks (ZYME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):

10/9/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/6/2021 – Zymeworks is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

9/30/2021 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ZYME opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Get Zymeworks Inc alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.