Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zymeworks (ZYME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):
- 10/9/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 10/6/2021 – Zymeworks is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 9/30/2021 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ZYME opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $59.03.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
