Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,894 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,176% compared to the average volume of 208 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.