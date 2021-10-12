IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $178.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.96.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $158.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

