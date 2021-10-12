Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

