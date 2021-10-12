Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.