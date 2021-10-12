iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. 1,089,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,063,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.74. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $163.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.