iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 10,697.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.73. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

