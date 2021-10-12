iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,589,782 shares.The stock last traded at $76.82 and had previously closed at $77.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,880,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.