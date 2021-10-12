iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

