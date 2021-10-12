iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

