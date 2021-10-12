Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 869.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ISLE stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

