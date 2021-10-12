Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 54,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,612. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

