Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DOC stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

