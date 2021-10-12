Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.