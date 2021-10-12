Jefferies Financial Group Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $53.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.18.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.33 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.