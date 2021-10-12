Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novartis AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

