JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 708,829 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 126,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.