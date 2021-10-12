John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $956.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

