Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 92,210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

