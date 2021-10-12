Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $57.23 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $57,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.42. 17,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.22. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.