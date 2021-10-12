Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $75.60 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 430,218 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

