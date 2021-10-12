Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

