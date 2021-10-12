Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,953 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 302,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a market capitalization of $496.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

