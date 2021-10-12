Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.11. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $254.99 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $101.39 and a 12 month high of $260.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average of $212.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.