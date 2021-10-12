JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.37.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

